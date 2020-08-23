Advertisement of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

A commercial for Samsung’s new generation foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold2 5G has appeared. With this commercial, some of the information that was revealed before was corrected.

Samsung has not yet introduced the new generation foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. The pre-orders of the device, which will be introduced on September 1, will start on the same day.

The company announced some small details about the phone at the UNPACKED event it organized this month, the other information was revealed by various sources. However, the commercial for the phone appeared and confirmed a lot of information already known.

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G commercial revealed

The inner screen of the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G was 7.6 inches, which was 7.3 inches in size. In addition, Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) is used for the durability of the screen. The device has a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, which we have begun to see in flagship smartphones in recent years, and it is estimated that this can change dynamically, just like the Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

The Z Fold2 5G also includes Flex Mode found in Galaxy Z Flip. This mode allows the phone to remain open in many ways. The South Korean company also says that the Z Fold2 is a productivity-focused phone and can run three apps simultaneously.

In addition, another feature mentioned in the commercial was Wireless Dex. This feature allows it to be connected to an external display without the need for any accessory such as Dex Pad or USB cable. The screen on the front of the phone is 6.2 inches in size and has a 60 Hz refresh rate. In the previous generation, the size of the front screen was 4.6 inches. So we can talk about a significant increase.

Looking at other features, the phone has 3 cameras with 12 MP resolution. In addition, the selfie camera is expected to be worth 10 MP. It is stated that the device, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus, will have 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256 GB of internal storage and a 4,500 mAh battery.



