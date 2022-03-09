Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Delayed Indefinitely; Official Statement

Advance Wars 1+2: Nintendo confirms the indefinite delay of Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp due to the conflict in Ukraine. They will communicate the new date “in the future”. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp continues to make the rounds on the calendar. Nintendo has decided to delay its launch indefinitely “due to the recent international situation.” The Japanese firm refers to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia as the main trigger in the search for a new date.

“Due to the recent international situation, we have decided to delay the release date of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp for Nintendo Switch, originally scheduled for April 8,” they explain in a message distributed on the official channels of the Nintendo Switch. company on social networks. “The new release date will be communicated in the future.”

It has not been the only change that its marketing has undergone. At first, it was expected for December 3, 2021. However, two months earlier the company stated that they needed “a little more time” to give it the final touches. From there it went to spring 2022, without a specific date; It was not until the first edition of Nintendo Direct this year that its final date was shared: April 8. Unfortunately the current situation has moved it again.

Video game companies get wet

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation has had consequences at all levels in the West. In the case of the video game industry, some of the most important companies in the sector have taken a step forward by positioning themselves alongside the Ukrainians.

In the case of The Pokémon Company, on March 3 it announced the donation of $200,000 to GlovalGiving, an NGO that offers humanitarian aid to families displaced by war. On the other hand, Microsoft (including its Xbox label) stopped selling new products in the Russian market. Electronic Arts did the same and extended the cessation to Belarus, a renowned collaborator of Putin during the invasion.