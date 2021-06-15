Advance Wars 1 and 2 Will Get Remake for Switch in December

Advance Wars: Nintendo announced, this Tuesday (15), during E3 2021, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp for Switch. The build is a remake of the 1st and 2nd game, which were released for the Game Boy Advance, and will be released on December 3, 2021.

According to the Japanese company, the titles were “completely reimagined and remade”. Check out the trailer about the release below.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is now available for pre-order. So, what did you think of the news? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!