Adult Content Platform Extends a Helping Hand to Ukraine! Donated 500 ETH

OnlyFans, a subscription-based social media platform that publishes adult content, has extended a helping hand to Ukraine in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The popular platform donated $1.3 million in ETH to support Ukraine.

OnlyFans Donates 500 ETH to Ukraine

OnlyFans, a subscription-based social media platform that publishes adult content, announced that it has donated 500 ETH (approximately $1.3 million) to UkraineDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization that raises money to support Ukraine.

A OnlyFans representative said that this donation to UkraineDAO is part of the company’s larger philanthropic efforts to support Ukraine, led by Leonid Radvinsky, Ukrainian-American owner of OnlyFans.

The company said it has sent more than $5 million so far to various humanitarian efforts supporting the country, and it expects an additional $1 million to be sent by March 15.

OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan made the following statements in his statement;

“These tragic events have had a terrible impact on individuals, including members of our creative community. Given our strong personal ties to Ukraine, we wanted to support it in a way that comes true to who we are at OnlyFans and is focused on helping and supporting the Ukrainian people.”

Cryptocurrency Donations Crossed $100 Million

UkraineDAO has received over $100 million in donations in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Polkadot (DOT) and Dogecoin (DOGE ) cryptocurrencies since February.

The DAO was founded by Russian art collective Pussy Riot and immutable token (NFT) studio Trippy Labs, with the largest donation coming from the $6.5 million crowdfunding NFT sale on March 2.

A representative said that at the point where OnlyFans donated 500 ETH, the DAO stood at about half of its 1,000 ETH reserve.