Ads Are Coming to Windows File Explorer!

A new feature that Microsoft is testing on Windows Insider has already garnered the reaction of many Windows users. This feature added built-in ads inside the Windows file explorer.

Ads, one of the most annoying things of our time, appear at every imaginable point, whether we accept it or not. Yes, although the reason why we can ‘use’ many of the things we use now is the money companies make thanks to these ads, today Microsoft has come up with a controversial feature that takes the issue of advertising one step further.

Windows Insider users have encountered a feature in Windows 11’s file explorer that is guaranteed to be extremely frustrating. Users encountered an ad bar in the middle of the file explorer. While the ad bar appears to be in an ‘acceptable’ spot and context for now, this has led to fears of an ad-filled Windows future.

That ad that appears in the Windows file explorer:

The shared screenshot featured the ad that appeared when users accessed the ‘Documents’ folder. This ad was an ad for Microsoft Editor, another Microsoft product. The ad reads, “Write with confidence with Microsoft Editor’s advanced spelling suggestions for documents, email, and the web.”

The ad in question was not an acceptable and meaningless ad, considering the Documents folder and the contents that could be found in this folder. But the main issue was the fact that ads are now coming to the file explorer. At this point, while there is no other sharing or comment about the future of ads in Windows, it would be wrong to say that ads will definitely come to Windows. Because the Windows Insider, where this screenshot was taken, acts as a platform where only new features are tested and transferred to the final version if successful results are obtained.