Adrienne Bailon, Israel Houghton welcome first child from surrogate mother after “difficult” 5-year journey: “I’ve never been happier”

Surprise! Adrienne Baylon and her husband Israel Houghton welcomed their first child, a boy, from a surrogate mother.

The 38-year-old Cheetah Girls star announced this on Instagram on Tuesday, August 16. “Ever James ♾ We prayed for this baby, just to hear our baby crying Skin to skin and face to face Heart to heart and eye to eye,” she wrote along with a black and white family photo. “Our baby is here and we are so in love!”

The couple, who have been married since 2016, kept their journey a secret during pregnancy. “If you followed our love story… you know that our path to the child was very difficult — but God is true to His word and His promises,” the newly—made mother continued. “We have been quietly praying, sitting over this greatest mystery for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything.”

Bailon noted that after the arrival of her son, she was bathed in “overwhelming love and gratitude.” “I am grateful to God, our surrogate angel and all our friends and family who have been with us for more than 5 years on this journey. He’s here, and we’ve never been so happy to lose sleep! #HappilyEverHoughton 🤍,” she concluded.

A few months before Ever’s arrival, the former co-host of The Real applauded a troll on Instagram who suggested that Bailon and Houghton’s marriage is in “crisis” because they haven’t welcomed children yet. “I’m happy with the man I chose, with or without a child — it’s fine, lol. You comment on it, it looks like you’re having a crisis,” the former Disney Channel star replied in November 2021.

At that time, Bailon was celebrating her fifth wedding anniversary. “I can’t believe 5 years have flown by so fast!” she captioned a sweet tribute to the music producer. “I always thought that we would wait for some kind of family crisis to watch the video and remember why we got married… but no… everything was smooth here, and I just got curious! Rzhunimagu.”

She added that the duo celebrated their love by “watching our wedding video, crying a little and laughing a LOT!”

The Daytime Emmy winner previously dated Rob Kardashian from 2007 to 2009 and was briefly engaged to Roc Nation executive Lenny Santiago in 2015. Bailon exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2018 that it’s “funny” how much fans are still talking about her relationship with Kardashian, now 35 years old, years after their breakup.

“This is really the shortest relationship I’ve ever had,” she teased at the time, reflecting on her appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians during the affair. “It’s a reality show, and it used to annoy me so much, but now it doesn’t. Now I’m just like, “This is what it is.”