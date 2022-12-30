Manchester United could make a new move in favour of Adrien Rabiot in June if he leaves Juventus for free.

The Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of the season, and in January he can start looking for a new club.

Manchester United showed huge interest in the summer and it seemed likely that he would move to the Premier League.

However, negotiations reportedly broke down due to the salary demands of his mother/agent Veronica, and the club signed Casemiro, which means that the club did not need another midfielder.

Next summer, Eric ten Hag could expand his opportunities in the middle of the park.

The Frankie de Jong saga is expected to continue throughout the year as the coach has made it clear he wants the Dutchman to stay at the club.

But when considering other options, it is possible that in the summer Rabiot can join the club for free in terms of transfer fees and may be a suitable alternative if Ten Hag wants to complete an overhaul of his midfield.

The move to the Premier League intrigues Rabiot, who will assess his options at the end of the season.

TuttoSport.com reports that Juventus manager Allegri will never give up on Rabiot, despite the fact that his future is in limbo.

The manager does not want to get rid of the midfielder in the near future, especially in the January transfer window, while the club is suffering in the championship.

An extension at Juventus has not yet been ruled out by either side, but the publication reports that, despite the fact that Allegri wants to keep the player, for financial reasons, the Serie A club will not close its doors if the offer comes in January.

Any possible departure next month has to be for a substantial fee, so if United do come back for a second piece of cherry, it will almost certainly happen in the summer.

In January, United will focus on finding a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club due to bad relations last month.