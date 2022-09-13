Adrian Martinez reacts to the dismissal of Scott Frost from Nebraska

Former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost barely survived former starting quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Both arrived in Lincoln in 2018. Martinez transferred to Kansas State before the 2022 season after four years with the Cornhuskers. Frost was fired after losing to Georgia Southern last weekend.

Martinez shared his thoughts on Frost’s firing during a press conference on Tuesday.

“There are still a lot of people I care about a lot and you hate to see a person lose their job no matter what,” he told 247 Sports. “So, you know, thoughts with him and thoughts with the guys, the coaches and all the support staff who are there, because a lot of people are out of place in such things. You pray for their families and hope that everything will end well. ”

Martinez has accumulated 8,491 yards passing and 80 touchdowns in four seasons under Frost. The transfer of graduates now allows Kansas State to start 2-0 with wins over South Dakota and Missouri.

Like Martinez, perhaps Frost will be able to get back on his feet at his next concert.