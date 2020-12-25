Adorable Khloé Kardashian with True celebrating Christmas

The beautiful Khloé Kardashian posted several wonderful photos of her and her daughter True celebrating Christmas! Sublime images!

To wish a Merry Christmas to her community on Instagram, Khloé Kardashian has unveiled no less than 10 photos of herself and her daughter True! A post that the mom captioned as follows: “Happy Christmas Eve everyone! Here are some moments with my daughter True! The best ! ”

A post that Internet users loved! Indeed, the post of the beautiful Khloé already has more than a million likes … A real record for Kim Kardashian’s little sister!

The comments are also very numerous! Indeed, Khloé Kardashian fans wanted to wish the reality TV star a Merry Christmas!

KHLOÉ KARDAHIAN, INTERNET USERS LOVE HER PHOTOS WITH HER TRUE DAUGHTER

Like each of Khloé Kardashian’s posts, Internet users reacted en masse to the star’s latest publication! Indeed, the post in question already has thousands of comments … A real record!

“True has grown so much she is so awake for her age! “” Merry Christmas to you two, you really are my favorite duo! ”

Or again: “A merry Christmas to you 2! In addition, the photos are sublime! »« Khloé Kardashian and True are both really adorable, it shows that Khloé is an excellent mom! »We can read on the social network of the young woman!

Comments all more adorable than each other which will therefore please the beautiful Khloé! We let you admire the pictures in question of the mother and her daughter below!



