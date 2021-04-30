Adolpad 10 Pro: Asus’ New Tablet Introduced

Adolpad 10 Pro was unveiled. Asus’ new tablet Adolpad 10 Pro, which is expected to appeal to the middle segment in terms of its features; made its debut in China today. The tablet, which stands out with its battery and internal storage, has a USB Type-C port.

Welcoming us with a 10.1 inch Full HD + screen and IPS panel, the tablet has a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10.

When we go to the internal hardware of the device, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage welcome us. On the processor side, there is a 12 nm MediaTek 8183 mobile processor produced in 2019.

In the camera section, there is an 8 Megapixel camera and LED flash at the back; On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Asus’ new tablet has a thickness of 8.4 mm and a weight of approximately 540 grams.

Featuring the Android operating system, ASUS Adolpad 10 Pro is powered by a 7,300 mAh battery that the company claims can offer up to six hours of battery life. The device also has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Asus Adolpad 10 Pro features

Screen: 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution; 16:10 aspect ratio and 10.1 inch Full HD + IPS panel

Processor: MediaTek 8183 processor

RAM: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 128 GB internal storage

Rear Camera: 8 Megapixel camera and LED flash

Front Camera: 5 Megapixels

Battery: 7,300 mAh battery

Software: Android

Other features: USB-C port

The Asus Adolpad 10 Pro is available for pre-order, priced at 1,599 yuan (about $ 250).

* The featured image does not belong to Asus Adolpad 10 Pro.