Adobe suggests uninstalling Flash Player from Windows 10

Microsoft and Adobe began to announce this week from a banner in Windows 10 the final end of support for Flash Player, even suggesting the uninstallation of the program by users.

The message thanks you for using the software and confirms the already known date of the end of support for the platform by Adobe itself: December 31, 2020. In addition, content will be prevented from running in Flash Player from January 12, 2021. For this, the company “strongly recommends the immediate removal” of the program from the button offered.

Flash Player received the last update before “retirement” in early December, and Mozilla has also confirmed the end of browser support – something that should be repeated among other services over the next few months. Windows 10 itself will automatically stop playing content in the format after an operating system update that even prevents the program from being reinstalled.



