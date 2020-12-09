Adobe Released Its Latest Update for Flash Player

Adobe has released its latest update to Flash Player, which has been used for many years for animated and interactive internet content. Adobe recommends users to remove Flash Player from their system.

Adobe Flash was one of the most important factors in the transformation of the web from a text- and visual-based static place to a dynamic environment with animations in the first period of its publication. However, in the following years, Flash became a malware adware in the first place and then a malware vector.

In light of all these developments, Adobe has decided to cut support for Flash, and as of December 31, 2020, Adobe Flash will become an officially unsupported software. Moreover, Adobe released the latest version update for Flash as of last night and bid farewell to Flash with an emotional release note article.

Adobe recommends all users to uninstall Flash Player

Stating that Flash Player will not support as of December 31, 2020, and Flash Player will be prevented from running Flash content as of January 12, 2020, Adobe strongly recommends that all users remove Adobe Flash to protect their systems and begins the emotional release notes article as follows:

“Today marks the planned final release of Flash Player for all regions except Mainland China. We want to thank all of our customers and developers who have used and created amazing Adobe Flash content over the past two decades. We pride ourselves on the fact that Flash has an important role in developing web content across animation, interactivity, sound and video. We are excited to lead the next era of digital experience. ”



