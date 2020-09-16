Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects receive update

Adobe announced on Tuesday (15), the launch of new updates for the Premiere Pro and After Effects programs, aimed at video editing and graphic arts creation, respectively. The updates promise to simplify the use of software, at a time when many professionals are adapting to the home office.

Premiere Pro

One of the new features added to the editor was Scene Edit Detection, which, through Adobe Sensei machine learning technology, allows you to quickly find cuts in previously edited videos. Thus, users can re-edit the contents in an uncomplicated way.

The update also includes Quick Export, quick access to the most popular export settings in Premiere Pro, strategically located on the top toolbar.

In addition, users will now be able to produce on Rec2100 HLG HDR with automatic color correction, HDR support, color space substitutions for incorrect metadata and full color management for Apple ProRes and Sony XAVC Intra formats. The multi-camera ProRes tool has also received improvements and now supports twice as many streams.

After Effects

A number of new features have also been introduced to After Effects, including the beta version of the software. Among them is 3D Transform Gizmos, created to help users to scale, position and rotate layers or objects.

Adobe has also redesigned the camera’s navigation tools to make it easier to use on 3D models. Multi-camera scene setup processes have also been simplified.

The programs can be updated using the Creative Cloud desktop application, a plan that includes the full range of Adobe CC software for R $ 224.00 per month. If you are interested or work with editing, it is important to know that Premiere Pro and After Effecs can also be purchased separately, with a monthly subscription of R $ 90.00 each.



