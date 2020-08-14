Adobe plans to launch technology that helps detect frauds

Adobe is continuing its Content Authenticity Initiative. It is a software brand program to help users impacted by content generated in their programs to detect more easily when they are being exposed to content that has been tampered with to the point of distorting facts.

A trial version of Photoshop will be released in 2020 and will implement the solution, which will work as follows: when the user exports an image, several encrypted metadata will be embedded in the file. They inform some platforms with information on the date the photo was generated, location, and data on the editions that were promoted.

Encryption serves exactly so that this information can be accessed by anyone, even because they present sensitive data. But the idea is that other platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, can work with the Adobe tool. Thus, with the systems for reading these tags included in these services, social networks could signal that the content is a fake image.

As you can see, Adobe’s initiative will only be functional if the industry embraces it. Social networks are already looking to implement measures to combat misinformation on their platforms, but the Adobe movement still lacks adherence.

Even manufacturers of photographic equipment will be able to join the project, since making the technology compatible from the conception of photos on machines would make reading an image’s history even more legitimate.

Remember, Adobe recently launched Photoshop Camera, a surprisingly effective app when it comes to giving new creative looks to images, with well-finished edits just a few clicks away for a lay user.



