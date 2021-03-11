Adobe Photoshop: update brings support for Apple

Software developer Adobe has released a new update for the Photoshop image editor for Macs. Version 22.3, made available as of this Wednesday (10), brings a feature long awaited by users.

This is the native support for Apple Silicon, the company’s own processor platform manufactured by ARM – which until now has its only member on the M1 chip.

This means that Photoshop no longer needs the Rosetta platform to boot, ensuring improved and more stable performance on recent Apple models (and guaranteed to run better on the next processors in the same family). According to Adobe itself, the performance is 1.5x better with the improvements.

There’s a catch

Some features have not yet been optimized, such as the ability to embed video players, while others are not yet available, such as the image sharing button. They should be fixed only in future updates.

The update also includes bug fixes and other changes to the application’s operation. It is now available to Creative Cloud subscribers on the Mac.