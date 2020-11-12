Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 coming to macOS

Announced in October, Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 is finally available for Windows and macOS. Unlike traditional Photoshop, the tool is aimed at an audience that wants to make image edits quickly and simply, and in its new version comes packed with news, with the vast majority of them based on the use of Artificial Intelligence through Sensei technology from Adobe.

With the mixture of AI and editions guided by the program, users can now create even more complex images in a very simplified way. Elements 2021 allows you to create moving images with double exposure, adding 3D motion, producing two-tone images and more.

Among the main novelties, it is possible to mention the creation of GIFs of static images with 2D and 3D animations; correcting the direction of people’s faces in an image so they are looking at the point the user wants; quick creation of motivational images for social networks with templates; and 58 editions guided by the program to apply the double tone effect, create panoramas, move, duplicate and resize.

Another major highlight of Photoshop Elements 2021 is the automatic backup of the catalog structure, with albums, tags, people, places, events and other subjects being saved in the Adobe cloud by default, thus facilitating the retrieval of this information. You can see the full Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 presentation video below:



