Adobe package for illustration: which programs to choose?

Those who work with image creation, design and editing know the importance of having good software to carry out their activities. A program in this area needs to offer the right resources for artists to be able to create in digital format what was only in their mind.

In this sense, Adobe programs such as Photoshop, Illustartor and others are practically unanimous among illustrators and professionals in the field. It is not difficult to find a person who works with digital art who does not have contact with any of these programs, as they really dominate this segment and offer the best resources.

But within the illustration, graphic design and photo packages, what applications should you choose? What are the functions and resources offered by each of them? Next, understand how to choose the right program for you to work on creating your arts.

Creative Cloud

Before we move forward in understanding the applications offered to professionals in the field, it is worth understanding how Adobe currently offers its programs. In addition to selling each software individually, the company also offers an Adobe package with more than 20 authoring applications for desktop and mobile devices, as well as other interesting benefits, such as cloud storage and portfolio building platforms.

This is Creative Clound, the ideal subscription package for those who need access to all the company’s tools, such as Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro and Acrobat.

Photoshop

Photoshop practically needs no introduction. With the help of this application, a digital artist can make compositions of photos and even create complete paintings. You can also work with animation, graphic design and other resources involving this illustration software.

Illustrator

Illustrator has the unique feature within the Adobe package of working with vector drawings. Thus, this is a program especially indicated for the creation of illustrations, as its own name may indicate.

This vector design software allows you to create everything from incredible images for the web and mobile devices, logos, icons, book illustrations, product packaging and billboards. These are, even, the main uses of Adobe Illustrator, a program widely used in agencies and by creative professionals.

InDesign

Adobe InDesign is a program designed to create the design and layout of pages for digital and print media. With the help of this application, it is possible to create beautiful graphic designs with typography from the best developers and images from Adobe Stock, the brand-owned image bank.

InDesign also allows for quick sharing of content created via PDF for customer feedback. Adobe Experience Manager, included in the program, helps you easily manage the entire production of this application, which has everything to create and publish books, digital magazines, eBooks, posters, interactive PDFs and more.

InCopy

Aimed at copywriters and editors, this program allows these professionals to format text, track changes and make simple layout changes to a document while designers work on the same document in Adobe InDesign. It is, therefore, a collaborative program that can be used without the contributions of one affecting that of the other.

Lightroom

Working in conjunction with Photoshop, Lightroom is the cloud service that offers everything to create, edit, organize, store and share your photos on any device. The program stands out for offering tools that are easy to use, such as sliders and presets, being available for both PC and mobile devices.

How to subscribe to programs individually

If you are interested in only one (or a few) of the programs mentioned above, you can hire them individually. However, if you prefer, you can join Adobe Creative Cloud and use the complete Adobe package in your creations.