Adobe mobile apps worth downloading!

Last week we listed free Adobe applications for you. This week, we will give information about Adobe mobile applications that are worth downloading. Let’s move on to our article without further ado.

Adobe apps you’re not used to hearing

Adobe Scan

Adobe Scan describes itself as a powerful and portable PDF scanner. Most of the time, it actually fulfills this promise. The app allows you to scan a wide variety of documents such as business cards and whiteboard doodles and is equipped with a number of smart utilities to make the process less troublesome.

To start with, Adobe Scan can automatically recognize most documents you are trying to capture. This means that all you have to do is point your phone in the right direction and Adobe Scan will capture the document without pressing anything or doing any adjustments. After clicking the picture, you can edit the result with various cropping tools and filters to improve clarity.

Moreover, Adobe Scan allows you to combine multiple files and create new PDFs from them. You also have the option of signing documents before finishing. You can continue to take pictures and add them to the temporary project.

It even has the ability to parse contacts that you can easily save in your phone’s contacts later. Optical Character Recognition (OCR) can also be used this way if you want to extract text instead of images.

Adobe Scan for Android

Adobe Scan for iOS

Adobe Fill & Sign

If you digitally sign and fill in forms regularly, Adobe has an app for you called Fill & Sign. It is available with a number of features that allow you to quickly add text to forms and sign documents. You can import PDFs and image files or take a new photo.

Once processed, you can cover the fields with text boxes and type without any hassle. Also, Fill & Sign offers a number of settings such as text size and the ability to log into boxes instead of a single string.

After filling out a large number of forms, the app will start suggesting generic entries such as your name and address so you don’t have to enter them manually.

Adobe Fill & Sign for Android

Adobe Fill & Sign for iOS

Adobe Spark Post

Adobe Spark Post is an app for people who want to design professional-level marketing materials without having to go through advanced training. It contains an infinite number of templates that you can instantly change to suit your preferences and campaigns. If you’re not satisfied with those, Spark Post also lets you adjust existing items individually.

So you can create your own custom templates by choosing backgrounds, aspect ratios, layouts and everything else. Additionally, you can add animations for the text and eventually create a video instead of a still. Once you are satisfied with the result, you can share your work on social media or save it in your phone’s gallery.

Adobe Spark Post for Android

Adobe Spark Post for iOS

Adobe Capture CC

Adobe Capture CC is a highly unorthodox camera app designed primarily for professionals who want their shots to stand out. The application can create visual elements from the world. It does this by allowing you to fetch or create patterns, colors and more from scenes through the camera viewfinder.

For example, when you discover a unique color in the wild, you can launch Capture CC and digitally reproduce it by pointing the camera towards it. It also has a variety of pattern options with which you can create whimsical graphics. After understanding how it works, including copying typographies, we can say that Capture CC can do a lot.

This application is part of Adobe Creative Cloud, which means; It means all your assets are in sync with your cloud account and other Adobe apps. It’s worth noting that you need an Adobe account to use them, as the items you produce are built on a proprietary framework.

Adobe Capture CC for Android

Adobe Capture CC for iOS

Adobe Photoshop Fix

Another Photoshop spin-off, Adobe Photoshop Fix is ​​one of the most powerful tools you can download to take your portraits to the next level. You can retouch the smallest details and edit imperfections. Also, the app even has options for reshaping a feature to make a more dramatic shot.

You can also add multiple face points to adjust lighting, shadows and the like.

Adobe Photoshop Fix for Android

Adobe Photoshop Fix for iOS

We tried to give you information about Adobe mobile applications and listed them. Do you use these mobile applications? Don’t forget to mention it in the comments section.



