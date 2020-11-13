Adobe Max 2020: Check out the event announcements

In an increasingly connected world, distances are reduced with remote creative processes – which also requires the use of collaborative tools that meet the diverse needs of different audiences.

Therefore, the Adobe Max 2020 event has reinvented itself. The company’s annual event, virtual and free, in addition to, of course, bringing the main news related to the software offered by the company.

Mala Sharma, vice president and general manager of Creative Cloud, pointed out during the keynote the following data from the State of Creativity 2020 report: 82% of respondents said the processes have changed forever and 83% said it is more important than ever to expand skill sets. So that’s what guided Adobe’s new paths.

“Collaboration is essential in a remote environment, and creative professionals demand personalized content more than ever,” said the executive.

Adobe program enhancements were a highlight of eventol (Source: Reproduction)

Among the launches, new features aimed precisely at teamwork developed at a distance were announced during the conference – such as the possibility of generating public links for inserting feedbacks in cloud documents of the Photoshop, Fresco and Illustrator programs, which make them available, including , previous version histories, and the ability to embed cloud documents in applications. Tagging text in InDesign files is another unique feature.

However, the revelations did not stop there, as Adobe software reached places where they were not yet present.

Releases and Enhancements

Illustrator will soon land on the iPad, Apple’s tablet, bringing more than 18,000 unique fonts and experiences. In addition, Fresco will gain support for iPhones and respond to pressure changes on the screen (and Aero will receive a new mobile app, as well as a beta version for PCs).

As for other solutions, Adobe XD will include 3D Transform – a useful feature for augmented reality that allows designers to move and rotate objects to bring depth and perspective – and other CC libraries, allowing sharing with Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign.

In fact, speaking of Photoshop, the new version will feature five artificial intelligence features – while Lightroom will receive several updates, such as the presence of a color grid on all platforms, visual changes, learning tools and tutorials.

Finally, the launch of InDesign in 2020 focused on efficiency and creative workflows for design sharing, feedback management and better collaboration (After Effects, Premiere Pro and Premiere Rush were not left out, with new navigation, overlays graphics and content additions).



