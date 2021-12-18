Adobe Lightroom Gets RAW Mode On More Phones

Adobe added this December 2021 a new list of smartphones that now support RAW image modification on the company’s mobile services, including the popular Lightroom and Photoshop.

The Camera Raw function allows you to enhance images in RAW format, which is as close as possible to the original capture, and import them directly to make the modifications you want in the applications.

The models that now support the function are listed below. Some of them are supported in the entire camera module, while in some the compatibility is restricted to some of the lenses.

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (both telephoto lenses)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Rear Cameras Only)

iPhone 12 and 12 mini (ultrawide lens)

Other devices focused on filming and photography also appeared on this December’s list:

Sony A7 IV

GoPro HERO10 Black

PIXII Camera (A1571)

RICOH GR IIIx

To enable conversion on devices, it is mandatory to have Adobe Camera Raw installed at version 14.1 or higher, in addition to Lightroom 5.1 or Lightroom Classic 11.1.