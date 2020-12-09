Adobe Lightroom CC 4.1 Launches Support for Apple M1

Native support for Apple M1 processor is provided with Adobe Lightroom CC 4.1.

Adobe, working at full speed to make Creative Cloud applications available on new Macs, introduced the Photoshop Beta for the Apple processor last month. Additionally, it is underlined that the local version of Lightroom Classic for the M1 is also being worked on and will be released next year.

Of course, previous versions of Lightroom could also run on M1 Macs, but applications made for Intel x86 had to be run on Apple Rosetta software. As you can now use the software locally, you will also get more performance.

To use Adobe Lightroom, which can be downloaded for free and tried for 1 week, a monthly fee of $ 9.99 is required. Additionally, Adobe offers 1 TB of cloud storage within the subscription.



