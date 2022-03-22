Adobe Launches New AI-Driven Marketing Capabilities

Adobe: During the Adobe Summit, which took place last week, Adobe announced new features developed by the company’s artificial intelligence, Adobe Sensei. New features include product recommendations, real-time search results, budgeting tools and smart content delivery.

According to the company, about 80% of its customers already use AI capabilities. For Anil Kamath, Adobe Fellow, the company “has been in the AI ​​game for over 15 years and we can leverage trillions of data and content assets to provide companies with the insights that drive customer behavior.”

Promising to increase efficiency, revenue and business growth, new features include smart marketing budget allocation and forecasting. Through Marketing Mix Modeling, a tool that combines company history data with real-time insights, it is possible to have an analysis of marketing spend and campaign performance.

In addition, through the Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP) feature, the customer will be able to obtain B2B (Business To Business) sales opportunity forecasts — focusing their resources on the right prospects. The tool even promises to predict the best time to engage with potential buyers and how their behavior resembles that of “real” consumers.

To gain a complete view of campaign performance, Adobe launched Customer Journey Analytics, giving brands a unified view of their online and offline campaigns, as well as return-on-investment (ROI) insights, configuring models that best fit their your business.

Finally, the company presents the AI-driven product recommendation tool in Adobe Commerce, where B2C (Business to Customer) and B2B brands can get relevant suggestions based on business data: customer behavior, sales, visuals and Tendencies. Live Search still combines catalog data in real time.