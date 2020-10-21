Adobe launches Illustrator for iPad and Fresco for iPhone

Adobe launches this Tuesday (20th) the iPad version of Illustrator, its prominent vector illustration software.

The application was in the testing phase, in a private beta version, and also already had an option to purchase in advance. In turn, the Fresco program now arrives for the iPhone and is now available for download – previously a Windows-based device or an iPad was required to use it.

The iPad version of Illustrator will support Apple Pencil, with an intuitive experience, adapted for small screens and a simpler workflow – as already happens with the Photoshop version for the device. Adobe hopes to bring new features to the program on a variety of platforms in the future – including its iPad version – such as new effects, brush types and artificial intelligence tools.

“Although it may seem simple at first, more features are revealed as you work,” comments the company in the disclosure. “After a while, you develop a natural rhythm in which the application is in the background, freeing you to express your creativity” , concludes.

Adobe Fresco on the iPhone, in turn, will have all the functions found on other platforms, including the most recent ones implemented in version 2.0 of the software, launched today by the company. The mobile application has the same work interface as the other versions, complementing the work experience integrated with Creative Cloud, which allows you to work on the same project on different types of devices, with the same tools available.



