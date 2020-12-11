Adobe has released a “farewell” update for Flash Player

Flash Player will complete its lifetime at the end of 2020. Adobe has released the last official update for its legendary product, which is just days from the end of its support period.

Adobe has released the latest official update for Flash Player near the end of its life span. The company will unplug the legendary software at the end of 2020. Adobe made the following announcement through its official website:

“Today we are announcing the latest Flash Player update for all regions except China. On this occasion, we would like to thank all of our customers and developers who have used Flash Player and have produced great content over the past two decades.

We are proud that Flash plays a pivotal role in the development of web content across animation, interactivity, sound, and video. We are excited to lead the next era of digital experiences. ”

Will say goodbye on December 31, 2020

Flash Player support will end on December 31, 2020. Flash content will be blocked in browsers on January 12, 2021. Adobe advised users to uninstall Flash Player themselves to keep their computers safe.

Microsoft had already recently released an optional update that removes Flash Player from the Windows 10 operating system and also prevents it from being reinstalled.



