Adobe Flash Player Receives Latest Update

Adobe Flash Player got its last update before completely losing support at the end of the year.Adobe first announced in July 2017 that it will phase out Flash technology gradually. Adobe Flash Player, which has been criticized for security and performance for years, has become less preferred especially after HTML5.

Now Adobe has released the last scheduled update for Flash. As previously announced, Flash Player will continue to receive support until the latest December 31st. The company will even prevent Flash content from running in Flash Player after January 12, 2021. So we will never be able to use it anymore.

Since the announcement in 2017, more moves have been made towards releasing Flash on various browsers. Microsoft has announced plans to remove Flash from all browsers. After that, Apple announced in early 2020 that Flash would be removed from the Safari browser.

If you are concerned that you may not be able to retrieve any Flash content you care about, Internet Archive has announced that it collects most Flash content and protects it with the Ruffle emulator. You can visit the site to see this collection.



