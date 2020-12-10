Adobe Flash Player has released the latest update

Released the latest planned update for Adobe Flash Player plugin. This update came a few weeks before Flash officially retired. As stated on Adobe’s website, as of yesterday, the latest update for Flash was released outside of China. In China, a different version of this software is running. Adobe will stop supporting Flash on December 31, 2020. From January 12, 2021, Flash will block content completely.

Adobe also shared a short farewell message in the release notes. “We would like to thank all of our customers and developers who have used and created great Flash Player content in the last two decades.” statement took place. “We are proud that Flash has a very important role in developing web content across animation, interactivity, sound and video. We are excited to lead the next era of digital experiences. ”

Flash has been playing extensions since 2017. That year, Adobe announced that it would eventually end support. Flash was gradually being removed from major internet browsers. As early as 2015, Adobe started recommending developers to adopt newer standards such as HTML5.

Disabling Flash will have good results. In this way, various security gaps that occur constantly will be eliminated. However, the existence of countless old games and animations will be endangered as Flash disappears. Reminiscence platforms and web conservatives such as Newgrounds are working to prevent this.

Fortunately, there are several attempts to keep Flash media alive. Ruffle, an open source based emulator, will allow you to use Flash files via the desktop application or web browser. Internet Archive will also use Ruffle to preserve over 1000 games and animations on its website. The large Flash portal named Kongregate will also keep the project archive in collaboration with a museum.



