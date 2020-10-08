Adobe Creative Cloud is down right now

Adobe has confirmed that its Creative Cloud service is experiencing a “major” outage at this time

Adobe has confirmed that its Creative Cloud service is experiencing a “major” outage at this time, affecting numerous Adobe products around the world.

From Downdetector:

User reports indicate that Adobe Creative Cloud has been experiencing issues since 10:32 a.m. EDT. https://t.co/Ph9BZc8HCv RT if you also have #AdobeCreativeClouddown problems

Users who try to log in encounter the following error message:

Something went wrong. An unknown error has occurred. Here is the error code if you want to contact customer service.

At 10:30 am ET, Adobe Care said the following:

Hello, we are very sorry for the inconvenience. Our teams are investigating the issue and working to resolve it as soon as possible. For real-time updates, visit https://status.adobe.com Thank you! ^ SJ

Adobe has confirmed the problem on its website status.adobe. It says there is a ‘major issue’ with Creative Cloud, Adobe Services, Experience Cloud, and Adobe Experience Platform, affecting a large number of products. The Creative Cloud / Adobe Services outage belongs to America, according to the website, while the Experience Cloud / Adobe Experienced Platform outage seems much more widespread.

Adobe hasn’t given an update on how long this could take, but we’ll keep you updated with any developments.

In a strange twist of irony, users are unable to log into Adobe’s status website to subscribe to updates on the outage, due to the outage.

Adobe confirms that Flash Player will stop working

Adobe explained that it will continue to issue Flash Player security patches, maintain browser and operating system compatibility, and add features and capabilities as determined by the company until the end of this year. Starting in 2021, Adobe will remove Flash Player download pages from its website and Flash-based content will no longer be able to run.

Adobe also warned that it would be best if users (who for some reason) still use Flash in their browsers to remove it, since it will disengage from any security problem and it goes without saying that it will not be safe to install it on a site other than the official, being a wake-up call for those who use this system.



