Adobe Adds PDF Editor Extension To Chrome And Edge

Adobe: PDFs are no longer as headache-inducing as they used to be. However, they can still cause difficulties when you want to make a quick edit. Not everyone wants to download desktop software to sign documents. That’s why Adobe is introducing new plug-ins, albeit a little late, that can save this problem in the middle.

According to the statement made on the Adobe Blog today, new tools are added to the Acrobat extension in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, where you can directly access PDF tools, comment, add signatures.

“Basic functions are free”

Access to these basic functions will be free, according to the descriptions. So you won’t need an Acrobat Pro DC subscription. With free access, you will be able to add comments and signatures to PDFs, download and print them without downloading Acrobat. However, if you want to perform functions such as converting documents to Word, you will have to pay.