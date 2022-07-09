Admiral Pike from “Strange New Worlds” raises the question of the first season of “Discovery”

Warning: SPOILERS for the finale of the first season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” — “The Quality of Mercy”

The revelation of the future Pike (Anson Mount) in the finale of the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds that his younger self, Captain Christopher Pike, starts an endless war with the Romulans raises the question of Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) in The Star. Trek: Discovery, season 1. In the Strange New Worlds finale, “The Quality of Mercy”, Future Pike dressed in the red Starfleet uniform from the Star Trek movies: The Original Series, uses the Klingon time crystal to send Captain Pike to his future, where he has never been injured in an accident with delta rays. Pike remains the captain of the Enterprise and faces the Romulans in his version of the TOS episode “Balance of Terror”.

As shown in the two-part premiere of the series “Star Trek: Discovery”, the commander of the ship “Shenzhou” Michael Burnham ignited the Klingon war of 2256-257, just a few years before the events of the first season of “Strange New Worlds”. That the Klingons were preparing to attack the United Federation of Planets, and it acted unilaterally to stop them. Although Burnham’s intentions were good and her instincts were right, Michael’s actions were rebellious and led to a direct conflict with the Klingons in Star Trek: The Battle of Discovery at Binary Stars. Burnham also betrayed her captain Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), who died at the hands of the Klingon “messiah” T’kuvna (Chris Obi). The Shenzhou was destroyed along with other Starfleet ships such as the USS Europa, and the devastating Klingon war lasted two years. As for Burnham, she was convicted of mutiny and sentenced to a maximum security colony before Michael was redirected to serve as a specialist on the USS Discovery.

The actions of Captain Pike in the version of the finale of the first season of “Strange New Worlds” “Balance of Horror” have some similarities with the actions of Michael Burnham in “Star Trek: Discovery”. Instead of destroying the invading Romulan bird of prey attacking Starfleet, as Captain James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) wanted to do, Pike sought peace talks with the Romulans. Pike’s intentions were noble, but they led to tragic consequences. Since Pike did not destroy the Bird of Prey as Kirk would have done, the Romulan praetor (Carolyn Scott) determined that Starfleet was weak and the United Federation of Planets was ripe for conquest. With no reason to fear Pike or Starfleet, the Romulans declared war on the Federation. According to Future Pike, the war lasted for decades. Unfortunately, Captain Pike’s change of his future also meant that Spock (Ethan Peck) was doomed to the fate of Chris, and instead of Pike, a Vulcan was horribly disfigured.

Reasons why Pike was promoted rather than jailed

Although he did not indicate his rank, the future Pike is most likely an admiral. The red Starfleet uniform worn by Pike, which was not used until Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan in 2285, indicates that the Romulan war has been going on for more than 25 years, and there is no end in sight. This is much more destructive to the galaxy than the two-year Klingon war in Star Trek: Discovery, so why did Captain Pike get promoted instead of being accused of starting a war like Michael Burnham? The key difference is that Burnham has mutinied. Commander Burnham attacked her captain and illegally took command of the Shenzhou, although both attempts ultimately failed. Burnham’s actions were unjustified, and she knew it. Michael expected to spend the rest of her life in prison before being transferred to the USS Discovery.

Also, given the scope of the Romulan war, Starfleet needs a decorated combat veteran like Christopher Pike. The Romulan War cost Starfleet thousands of lives and ships. It makes sense for Starfleet to promote Pike to admiral and remove him from the bridge of a spaceship in order to benefit from his experience leading the overall Starfleet war effort. But after surviving the Romulan War, Admiral Pike realized that the only way to stop it was to prevent it from happening in the first place, so he went on a time trip in the finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to curb Captain Pike. change your destiny.