Adixia and Paga (Les Marseillais): reunited on the show!

The M6 ​​group is releasing a new program with Les Marseillais. It is Tattoo Confessions or Adixia and others confide on the subject.

W9 just created a new show. It is called “Tattoo Confessions”. And for this show Adixia and Paga from the Marseillais lend themselves to the game. It must be said that the two exes have a lot! Like many of their reality TV colleagues.

Tattoos are a part of the life of reality TV stars. Most of them have a lot! And often, these have very specific meanings. So, the channel of the group M6 offers a new concept after Dinner with my ex available on 6play.

And among the candidates we will therefore find Mila Jasmine but also Adixia or Paga des Marseillais. They will therefore have to answer questions about their tattoos. For the moment the show has 5 episodes. To see if they will have success with the fans.

It must be said that one can be curious about the meaning of all these tattoos. Océane and Marine El Himer agree to confide without language on their tattoos. Because there are always some that we regret when we do them on a whim, for example.

THE MARSEILLES IN A NEW TATTOO SHOW

The show is put together as a sort of confessional session. The Marseille candidates are seated and they are therefore asked questions about their tattoos. They therefore answer questions about the symbolism, the history behind these drawings.

We will find questions like “which tattoo are you the most proud of?”, “Which tattoo would you like to erase?”, “What is your first tattoo?”, Or “which tattoo did you get? by love ? “But also” which tattoo makes you sexy? ”

In this program we will therefore see the reunion of Adixia and Paga, former candidates of the Marseillais. So if you want to watch the show don’t hesitate to go to 6play.



