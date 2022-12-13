Adin Ross Explained Why Kanye West’s Twitch Stream Was Canceled

Adin Ross has confirmed that his planned broadcast on Twitch with Kanye West will not take place due to a recent postponement.

Over the past few months, Adin Ross has contacted many major entertainment industry stars in his Twitch streams, including a number of popular rappers and musicians.

In early December, he was supposed to go to a new level and invite Kanye West to his broadcast for a chat, but this was postponed and had to be postponed to a later date.

West, who has been sharply criticized in the past few weeks for “inciting hatred” towards the Jewish community, witnessed a number of companies break off relations with him, including Adidas, which produces the popular Yeezy clothing brand, after a series of strange outbursts. in social networks and in interviews.

Adin Ross canceled Kanye West’s broadcast on Twitch

Well, he won’t be appearing on Adin’s Twitch stream to continue this, as the streaming star has confirmed that Ye’s long-awaited appearance has been canceled.

“I cannot allow my platform to be used to spread hate,” Adin said in his December 12 stream. “I cannot allow my platform to be used to insult people, harm people and harm everyone, so I decided not to bring the broadcast to the end.

“I see people writing L in my chat, it’s cool, L Adin, you’re fucking, I understand. I mean, I don’t understand, I really don’t understand. I will be brief, sweet and simple. Yes, I know it’s going to be my biggest stream, but sometimes it’s not worth it.”

Some fans suggested that the broadcast was probably canceled due to pressure from Adin’s partners, given how many brands have already severed relations with West because of his recent rhetoric.

As Adin notes, this would be his biggest stream to date — if not ever- and could probably compete with some of the long—standing records for the number of views on Twitch.