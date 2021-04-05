Adidas-themed wireless headphones from Samsung!

Samsung shook hands with the world-famous clothing brand Adidas. Introducing the Adidas version of the Galaxy Buds Pro headset model, the company also made various improvements in software for the device. Standing out with its environmentally friendly structure, the product targets the Z generation, which is closely interested in fashion.

Samsung’s Adidas-themed headset is on sale

The product, introduced as “Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack”, is dominated by green and white colors. The headset, presented to users with a hat-like box, does not make any difference to the original product in terms of hardware. The company also presents a coupon valid for Adidas Stan Smith sneakers to those who buy the device in South Korea.

Samsung added software innovations unique to Adidas to the Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack model. For example, Samsung users who connect their phone to this device will automatically meet the “Adidas Original” theme. This theme will change the design of lock screen, app icons, call screen and message app. Also, users will see a shortcut on their phone’s home screen, offering quick access to Adidas’ official online store.

Galaxy ecosystem expands with its eco-friendly design

One of the important points of the product announced as part of the partnership between Samsung and Adidas is environmentalism. According to SamMobile’s report, the case that forms the Snapback part of the headset is made entirely using recycled plastic. The new Galaxy Buds Pro, which has a significant contribution to the fight against waste, was produced using 20% ​​PCM material.

A company official, who announced that Samsung will continue to increase its environmentally friendly products, made the following statement:

“We have planned this special package for our consumers looking for value consumption, especially the new generation who are interested in fashion. In the future, we will continue to strengthen Galaxy’s unique eco-friendly ecosystem by collaborating with various brands. ”

Galaxy Buds Pro specifications

– Connection Type: Full Wireless

– Bluetooth: Yes

– Bluetooth Standard: 5.0

– NFC: No

– Multiple Connections: Yes

– General Usage Time: 8 hours

– Intensive Use Time: 5 hours

– Usage Time (Charging Case): 28 hours

– Charging Type: Wireless Charging

– Fast Charging Time: 5 min

– Quick Charge Usage Time: 1 hour