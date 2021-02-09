Adidas revamps ULTRABOOST 21

One of the leading brands of sports equipment, Adidas has renewed its iconic sports shoe ULTRABOOST with Boost cushioning technology that provides energy recycling and comfort. ULSTRABOOST 21 was introduced to sports fans with increased energy recycling and redesigned silhouette. The new ULTRABOOST 21, with its fast response capability, provides 6% more energy return than the previous model, allowing sports fans to perform better during running.

Features of Adidas ULTRABOOST 21

BOOST: 6% more BOOST capsules than ULTRABOOST 20 with optimized BOOST technology to provide runners with the best support and comfort.

ADIDAS LEP: The redesigned “Linear Energy Push – LEP” pivoting system with a stiffer, reinforced material in the midsole to provide less flexibility and more reaction time in the runners’ front foot.

PRIMEKNIT +: A more delicate knit that combines pure comfort with lightweight performance, designed for extra high support and enhanced movement.

Sustainable Support: Upper made with PRIMEBLUE, a high performance recycled material containing at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic.

A team of leading adidas designers and product developers worked closely with adidas running communities and testers to deliver a bold new design combined with the latest innovations in performance technology. ULTRABOOST 21, whose technology has been upgraded as a result of intensive studies, has a brand new silhouette reflecting the extra energy recycling it gives. Using bright ULTRABOOST yellow on a white base and phosphorescent pink on the base, these vibrant colors emphasize energy recycling at every step.

The most fundamental development in ULTRABOOST 21 is the redesign of the rotation system of the shoe in its ankle movements. Thanks to the new adidas “Linear Energy Push” LEP technology, ULTRABOOST 21 reacts faster and provides a 15% increase in bending stiffness in the front of the foot. This new system works together with the midsole BOOST technology through adidas’ extra heel arch, providing the runners with incredible energy return and comfort with every step.