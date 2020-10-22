Adidas Plans To Sell Reebok In A Few Months

It was claimed that the Reebok, which was acquired by the German sports equipment manufacturer Adidas in 2005, was planning to sell it because it was not going well. The sale is expected to end in March 2021.

Having achieved a great success worldwide, Adidas achieved great success by incorporating Reebok in 2005, but 15 years after this date, it turned out that things did not proceed as expected. According to information reported by a magazine from Germany, Adidas official Kasper Rorsted plans to sell Reebok and the transaction is expected to be completed in March 2021.

With the release of the news, Adidas’ share values ​​increased by 3.5% and it was thought by investors that the divestment of the Reebok brand ‘closed to innovation’ would bring positive developments for Adidas sales.

It was bought for $ 3.8 billion in 2005

Adidas took Reebok under its roof in August 2005, with a $ 3.8 billion contract to unleash a rival in its homeland to its US rival Nike. Last year, Adidas announced the accounting value of Reebok in half compared to 2018, and announced a value of 995 million dollars to the public. Sales of the brand fell 44% in the second quarter of 2020, with revenue of $ 269 million. This caused Adidas to lose as a result of the depreciation.

Adidas has not made any statements for now, but when the data is analyzed, it seems highly likely that the brand will implement a strategy in this direction. It is not known what strategy the company will follow in the coming period.



