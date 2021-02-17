Adidas decides to part ways with Reebok for good!

After long months of hesitation, the Adidas group has finally decided to separate for good from its American subsidiary, Reebok!

For several months it had been rumored that Adidas wanted to sell its subsidiary, Reebok. And it is now done.

The project had been under consideration for months. But it’s confirmed: Adidas has decided to sell Reebok, which it bought in 2006 for 3.1 billion euros.

“After careful consideration, we have come to the conclusion that Reebok and Adidas can achieve significantly better growth potential by being independent of each other,” Danish Adidas boss Kasper Rorsted said Tuesday.

The group “will focus in the future on strengthening the Adidas brand as a leader in the world sports market”, he explained. However, Adidas will give more details on March 10.

Adidas had acquired the brand in order to dethrone Nike. However, the group never succeeded. His rival’s turnover is twice that of his. Ouch!

You will understand, this decision of Adidas comes from the eco situation of its subsidiary. Reebok is only worth 803 million euros after several book write-downs. The last dates back to August after a decline of 42%, due to Covid-19. Which is huge!

The VF Corp group – owner of The North Face and Timberland – and the Chinese Anta Sports are considered as potential buyers. Bloomberg, for his part, mentions an interest in sports equipment, especially in Asia. Phew! To be continued…

ADIDAS IS TRYING TO INNOVATE!

In order to beat its deadly rival, Adidas does not lack resources. The brand has only just taken an interest in a new audience. In other words, pregnant women!

Yes, you heard right ! Adidas has announced that it will launch its first maternity line. The first pieces of this collection will be tights. They will have a lighter fabric than other similar garments. This way the pressure in the abdomen will not be as high.

On the other hand, Adidas will offer its 1st sleeveless shirt. Its stretch material will conform to the shape of the body in a loose way. She could even accompany them in the long term, with a longer style.

The goal of the brand is to make products available. And this, for all women who are expecting a baby, regardless of the month in which they are. Of course, pieces will be added to the collection over time. Yeh! The name of this line will be called Adidas Maternity.

According to Aimee Arana, CEO of the brand: “It was important for us to work closely with pregnant women at every stage of pregnancy. And therefore, to be able to fully understand what they need ”. Well !

And you, what do you think of this innovation?