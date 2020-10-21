Adele will be the next Saturday Night Live host. OMG!

Adele will be the official host of the next episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL); This will be the first time we will see the singer live with her new figure.

2020 is proving to be a great year of divorce recovery for Adele, who, after parading in a Jamaican flag bikini and new eyebrows for most of the summer, will be the newest host of Saturday Night Live on October 24.

Yes, Hostess! The show revealed the news today, with Ann Veal singer-songwriter HER’s alter ego also confirmed as the episode’s musical guest. (Actually, she’s a wonderful Grammy-nominated performer.)

Adele was previously the musical guest of SNL twice, the first on the eve of the 2008 presidential election. Her second visit, in 2015, practically saved Thanksgiving with her voice and passion for family unity.

Adele shares her excitement about hosting on SNL

“Damn, I’m so excited about this! And also absolutely terrified! My first show as a host and for SNL especially, ”Adele wrote on Instagram after the news broke.

“I always wanted to do it as an independent moment, to be able to roll up my sleeves and throw myself completely, but it has never been the right moment,” said the interpreter.

“But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump headfirst into the background with our eyes closed and hope for the best, it’s 2020, right?” Adele added that hosting feels like a “full circle” moment after her two seasons as a musical guest. Repeat after us: The album is coming!

By hosting the SNL show, it will be the first time that the public will be able to see the British singer live with her new figure. Recall that Adele has been sharing a bit of her big weight loss for the past few years.

Millions of fans admire the singer of “Hello” for her radical transformation after living a conflictive divorce. Will you watch Saturday Night Live to see Adele as the host?



