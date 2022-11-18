Adele Says She Is “Incredibly Nervous” But “So Excited” to Be Starting to Live in Las Vegas.

Adele shared a message with fans before the start of her Las Vegas residency, saying she was “incredibly nervous” but “so excited.”

The singer “30” is to begin a series of 32 concerts, dubbed “Weekends With Adele”, tonight (November 18) at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. This came after the original shows were postponed at the last minute back in January.

Yesterday (November 17) on social networks, Adele talked about her trip to Las Vegas and talked about her emotional state on the eve of the premiere of the residency.

“I have a lot of different feelings when I write this. I’m very emotional, incredibly nervous, but I can’t sit still because I’m so excited,” she began.

“I feel like I’m a million miles from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Martian Attacks and thought, damn it, how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?”

Adele continued: “I’m always scared before concerts, and I take it as a good sign because it means that I care and that I just want to do a good job. Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I should have. Maybe it’s because it’s the premiere, maybe it’s because Hyde Park was so great, maybe it’s because I love the show, I don’t know.”

In conclusion , she said: “But it’s safe to say that I’ve never been so nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I want today to be tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you there, x.”

Announcing the rescheduled Vegas concerts in July, Adele said she was “really heartbroken to have to cancel” the original residency.

“But after what feels like an eternity figuring out the logistics for the show I really want to present, and knowing it could happen, I’m more excited than ever!” she added.

“Now I know that for some of you it was a terrible decision on my part, and I will always regret it, but I promise you that it was the right decision.

“Being with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve been waiting for the most, and I’m going to give you the best of myself. Thank you for your patience, I love you, Adele.”

Earlier this week, Adele received seven Grammy Award nominations at the 2023 Awards ceremony, including “Song of the Year” (“Easy On Me”) and “Album of the Year” (“30”).

Adele’s Show at the Coliseum at Cesar’s Palace in Las Vegas:

NOVEMBER 2022

18, 19, 25 and 26

DECEMBER 2022

2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24

JANUARY 2023

20, 21, 27 and 28

FEBRUARY 2023

3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25

MARCH

3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25