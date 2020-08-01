Adele praises Beyoncé’s new visual album

Beyoncé’s visual album, “Black Is King”, made her talk, including her friend Adele did not fail to say what she thought of her new work. The new film, based on the disc “The Lion King: Gift”, arrives two weeks after the one-year anniversary of the epic launch of the global phenomenon of Disney, “The Lion King” and recounts the lessons of this 2019 box office success for the young kings and queens today, in search of their own crowns.

On her Instagram page, Adele posted a photo with the same look of Beyoncé in the film and wrote: “Thank you Queen for always making us feel so loved through her art”.

“Black Is King” can be seen from today on “Disney +”, the streaming service is expected to arrive in Brazil still in 2020.



