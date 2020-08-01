Adele looks curly and compared to Angelica

Adele knows how to break the internet. The singer shared a new click on Instagram, praising Beyoncé for her new visual album, but what really stole the show was Adele’s new look: with very blond and curly hair!

In a few minutes, Angélica’s name came up in the most commented subjects on Twitter in Brazil. Did not understand? Is that many people thought that the British was the face of the presenter and wife of Luciano Huck!

A Angélica véi pic.twitter.com/Odq0SQOyqR — Will Demétrio 🍥 (@will_demetriooo) August 1, 2020

“I had to zoom in to find out if it was Adele,” joked one. “Adele took a taxi and turned to Angelica,” joked another. “It’s kind of like Carolina Dieckmann too,” suggested one last.

A Adele tá meio Carolina Dieckman com Angélica né??? pic.twitter.com/kOwtRi2jqH — Dudu (@Dudu) August 1, 2020

Eu olhei essa foto nova de relance da Adele e achei que fosse a Angélica 🗣🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/kiuPUGOfkE — Amarelinho, tão bonitinho (@reflaws) August 1, 2020



