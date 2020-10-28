Adele gives herself a new chance to fall in love with Skepta

Adele has been confirmed to be in a romantic relationship with UK rapper Skepta.

After a year of speculation, Adele and British rapper Skepta have been confirmed to be dating. A source confirmed to People that the couple “have been heating up” in recent months.

“They run in the same circles in London and she is having fun,” said the source. The singer and her representative have so far not given any statements.

Adele, 32, and Skepta, 38, made headlines last year when she helped celebrate their 37th birthday.

According to additional sources, the couple, who have been romantically linked for nearly a year, share a “deep connection to music.”

Adele and Skepta have a lot in common

Not only that, but they also have a lot in common outside of their careers, including their neighborhood of shared home in Tottenham, London, and parenting young children, the magazine reports.

Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr., previously dated Naomi Campbell. And he has a 2-year-old daughter named River.

“Adele texts me all the time and keeps me under control,” Skepta said in a 2016 interview with the Evening Standard, according to People. “She talks to me about how things are going (with her daughter).”

Since their split, Adele “has been a lot more social and opened up a bit (to romance),” the source close to the “Set Fire to the Rain” singer told People.

Late last month, The Sun reported that Adele is "basically in a relationship" with Skepta because of their strong friendship.




