Adele denies rumors about the engagement of the rich Sex and will “definitely” get married again: “I’ve never fallen in love like this”

Her “one and only”. Adele quickly denied rumors that she’s engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul, but that doesn’t mean she’s against tying the knot again someday.

In her article on the cover of Elle magazine in September 2022, the 34-year-old Grammy winner admitted that she feels “on top” madly in love with the 40-year-old sports agent, with whom she was first connected in July 2021. “I’ve never been so in love,” Adele said in an interview published on Monday, August 15. “I’m obsessed with him.”

The couple were friends long before their relationship became romantic, and earlier this year they celebrated their first anniversary. For months, fans have been wondering if the duo took the next step in their romance after the “Set Fire to the Rain” artist was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring at the 2022 Brit Awards.

“I’m not engaged. I just love expensive jewelry, boy!” the British—born El teased, also denying that he and Paul had secretly exchanged vows. “Well! Well. Well, I’m not married. I’m not married. …I’m just in love! I’m happier than ever. I might as well be married.”

Although she hasn’t walked down the aisle with Paul yet, the Oscar winner hasn’t ruled it out, saying she will “definitely” get married again in the future. “I definitely want more children,” she added. “I am a housewife and matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I have in my head is Vegas. I want to fucking succeed.”

The Someone Like You artist, who has a 5-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, turned off her residence at Caesars Palace in January a few days before she was due to start a series of concerts. Reflecting on her tearful statement, Adele admitted she felt “embarrassed” by the cancellation.

Adele and Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock

“It was the worst moment of my career, by far,” she said. “Far away. I was so excited about these shows. It was devastating. …There was simply no soul in her. The stage design was wrong. He was very disconnected from me and my group, and he lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give him these things in such a controlled environment.”

Postponing the stay was a “cruel” decision, but she is proud of her decision. “The first couple of months were very, very hard,” the “Easy on Me” artist continued. “I was confused. But it actually boosted my self-confidence because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I am very proud of myself for standing up for my creative needs.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in February that the “Hometown Glory” singer was leaning on her beau after a difficult career transition. Months later, the pair is still strong.

“Adele has no doubt that her long—term future is tied to Rich,” a second source said in July, calling Paul a “dream husband” for the songwriter. “The only question is when and how he will ask this question. … [They] tell friends that they have it forever.”