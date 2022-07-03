Adele “definitely” wants more children against the background of an affair with a rich Gender: “It would be wonderful”

The more the better. Adele revealed that she wants to expand her family amid an ongoing affair with Rich Paul.

Timeline of Adele and Rich Paul’s relationship

“I would definitely like a couple more kids,” the 34—year-old “Easy On Me” singer told BBC Sounds’ Desert Island Discs podcast on Sunday, July 3. “That would be great. If not, then I have Angelo.

Adele shares Angelo, her 9-year-old son, with ex-husband Simon Konecki. The Grammy Award winner and CEO of the charity organization Drop2Drop made their relationship public in 2012, six months before the birth of their child. They quietly tied the knot in 2018 before breaking up in April 2019. According to Adele, they finalized the divorce two years later, in March 2021, but maintained a strong relationship of parents.

“It’s never been really difficult because we’re such good friends, and over my dead body, my child is going through a messy divorce in his life,” the “Someone Like You” singer said. “There are no problems and there were no problems, so I think it was easier to make sure that didn’t happen, but I was blessed by them and he [Simon], he’s just the best, you know. And I definitely approached it all with grace, and it really paid off.”

Demonstration of support! Adele’s boyfriend Rich and ex-husband Simon watch a concert together

Not only do they get along well, but Koneki seems to be having a good time with Adele’s boyfriend. 40-year-old Paul was spotted with a businessman at Adele’s July concerts in London’s Hyde Park on Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2. The songwriter debuted her new novel in July 2021, when she attended an NBA game with her beau.

Last month, a sports agent suggested that he might want to expand his family. He has three children with a previous partner, and the Ohio native explained to E! News that starting a family was “quite difficult” when he started his career in his 20s.

“Kids grow up fast in the blink of an eye,” he said at the time. “The next thing, you know, they’re walking and cycling, running and tumbling, and that’s the problem.”

Paul hopes to become a “more patient” father if he has another child. “I have a daughter who is in college, so I was a very young father, but now is a different age, a different time in my life, a different position in my life. I’m really looking forward to becoming an elderly father,” he said on Friday. “My kids never tell me I’m a cool dad. Their friends think I’m a cool dad, so I like it. But my kids never tell me, “Dad, you’re cool.” They don’t show me this love, but I know it’s deep inside.”

Adele previously teased potential pregnancy plans when talking about engagement rumors and her postponed Las Vegas residency on the Graham Norton show in February.

“If I was [engaged], would I tell anyone whether I was or not?” she said when asked about the diamond ring she wore two days earlier. She went on to say that her concerts in Las Vegas will “100 percent take place” at the end of this year (dates have not yet been set).

“It should happen this year because I have plans for next year,” said the native of England. “Imagine if I have to cancel because I’m having a baby?”

Adele’s Most Inspiring Quotes about Her Path to Weight Loss

Although plans for a baby have not been confirmed, Adele made it clear during Desert Island Sounds that Gender has changed her approach to life as a superstar. While she used incognito for several years between albums, she revealed that her new love prompted her not to miss anything.

“I have a whole mindset of how I move— and no one ever knows — just so I can go out and be completely carefree,” she said. “I think now, in the relationship I’m in, he’s like, ‘If you want to go to that restaurant, you should go and try the food at that restaurant.’ And if you want to go to this birthday party, you have to go. You can’t miss these things. What’s the worst thing that can happen?”