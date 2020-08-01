Adele amazes her fans in the image without makeup

British singer Adele has published an image on social networks that has not left her fans indifferent. Smiling and without makeup, the photograph also shows the incredible weight loss of the interpreter of Someone like you.

In the image, Adele points to the television screen that she has on her, and in which Beyoncé’s new visual album, Black is King, appears. In a few hours, the snapshot has accumulated more than 2 million likes on Instagram.

The singer’s followers have reacted astonished to the image. “It took me two minutes to realize it was Adele,” said one user, while another joked, “Sorry, is that Taylor Swift?”

Since embracing a healthier lifestyle, the singer has repeatedly amazed with her incredible physical change after losing 45 kilos. She recently surprised her followers by wearing the dress she had worn years ago, at the Glastonbury concert in 2016.



