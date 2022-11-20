Adele Almost Canceled The First Night of Her Las Vegas Residency After Feeling “Sick As a Dog.”

Adele said she was almost forced to cancel the premiere of her new Las Vegas residency because she felt “like a dog.”

The 32-day Weekend with Adele series in Las Vegas, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, was originally scheduled for January, but was postponed with a day’s notice “due to delivery delays and COVID.” Adele later stated that the postponed shows “lacked soul” and “lacked intimacy.”

The new dates were announced back in July, and the concerts finally started on Friday evening (November 18).

Speaking to the crowd during that first show, Adele admitted that she almost had to postpone the show again.

“You won’t believe me, you’ll think I want a tiny violin to come out and start playing behind my tears, so last week I was sick as a fucking dog, right?” she told the crowd of 4,000 people (via The Telegraph). “I thought, “Damn, if I’m to blame for not being able to perform this Friday, then I’m finished, I’ll fall off the face of the earth.”

Earlier on the show, Adele thanked her fans for “coming back to me” after they greeted her with applause. Before the concert, she took to Instagram to say that “I’ve never been so nervous before a performance in my career.”

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Adele (@adele)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

On the first night of her performance Weekends With Adele, the singer performed a set list of 20 songs, which included many of her greatest hits, as well as new compositions from her latest album “30”.

Elsewhere in the show, she walked into the audience and asked them to share their favorite childhood memories before “When We Were Young” [via The Guardian] and fired a T-shirt cannon at the audience that contained “a signed T-shirt, a handwritten note and 50 bucks.”

Adele said she will take a break from music to get a degree in English literature online as soon as the residency is completed, revealing that she thinks she could have become an English teacher if her music career had not been so successful. “I would like to go to university and get such an experience,” she said.