Additional time given by the USA for TikTok has expired

The fight between the Trump administration and TikTok in the US has been going on since the summer. Additional deadline given by the US for TikTok has expired The US Treasury Department Foreign Investment Committee recently gave ByteDance an additional time until December 4 to divest TikTok’s operations in the USA.

Although this period has expired as of yesterday, the committee has not yet received a statement about what will happen next. Although it is not yet known whether there is a compromise between the parties; Bloomberg and Reuters stated that negotiations between ByteDance and the American government are ongoing.

There is no statement from the parties on the issue. However, the sources stated that a new deadline will not be set for the process. In other words, TikTok’s operation in the USA does not seem to be interrupted for a while.

ByteDance collaborated with Oracle and Walmart for TikTok’s operation in the USA and established a new company called TikTok Global. This agreement was approved “in principle” by US President Donald Trump. However, after the start of the election process in the USA, TikTok fell into the background.



