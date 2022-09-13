Additional guests and performers of Aniplex Online Fest 2022 have been announced

Later this month, Aniplex will host an exciting online festival, and fans have every reason to grit their teeth in anticipation of the big event. In addition to the guests and shows announced earlier in the framework of the festival, even more guests and events became known.

Aniplex has been synonymous with the anime industry: more than 500 previous games have been released under its name, many of which are timeless classics such as Naruto or Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. After hosting its first large-scale online festival in 2020, Aniplex hosted another online festival in 2021, which was equally successful and released many updates about the upcoming online festival on the 23rd of this month.

One of Aniplex’s latest announcements regarding Aniplex Online Fest 2022 included the exciting news that the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra will host an exclusive special performance of the orchestral concert Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The concert will feature scenes from the anime series, which will accompany live music during a 20-minute performance. Facebook Instagrammatically accepts requests for songs that DJ Kazu will perform separately through the comments sections of Aniplex accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. The series with exclusive information that will be presented at the online festival include Solo Leveling, My Dress-Up Darling, Lycoris Recoil, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and many others.

Fans will be happy to know that many voice actors from these and other series will also appear. Previous Aniplex online festivals have included non-traditional segments, such as actors performing quizzes on the titles of their own shows in different languages, or presenters performing sports tasks to stay healthy during the event. Of course, it’s safe to assume that this online festival will also provide viewers with entertainment segments.

Apart from Aniplex Online Fest and Crunchyroll Expo, the annual Crunchyroll Awards ceremony was one of the few related online events that anime fans could subscribe to. They have been particularly lackluster in the last few years, with many viewers criticizing Crunchyroll for the lack of diverse options in their awards show, which has led to some fan favorites or hidden gems being easily overlooked due to seemingly less worthy series. Aniplex Online Fest will definitely be something special on the calendar, especially considering the variety of genres of shows that the festival will cover.

At the same time, some viewers may get bored with the old virtual song and dance. They may prefer to attend a physical event, as in the old days when there was no Covid. Since the online festival still requires switching to YouTube at a certain time, at 20:00, some viewers may not be able to attend or want to just watch the recording of Aniplex Online Fest 2022 later.