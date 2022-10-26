Addison Rae’s fans are delighted with her fashion trend of October

Addison Rae subscribers really like the new fashion trend that the TikTok star has seized on, and for those who haven’t seen it yet… This is an absolute throwback to the past.

Like many celebrities from Los Angeles, Addison Rae can’t escape from the paparazzi waiting for the opportunity to take pictures of her and other celebrities.

However, in October of this year, there were noticeable changes in the 22-year-old’s choice of clothes.

The breakthrough street style is an interesting throwback to the style of 2000, and fans of Paris Hilton or Britney Spears will be well acquainted with it.

Addison Rae fans fell in love with the October trend

From October 19 to 24, Addison was spotted in Los Angeles in tiny panties, dance shorts, crop tops, headphones and sports bras. A casual look at the trend of the 2000s.

Addison Rae in Los Angeles | 2022 pic.twitter.com/CUOpCmXVgp

— Updates by Addison Ray (@AddisonUpdatez) on October 24, 2022

On October 21, the Netflix star of “All This is Him” posted her own photo, in which she bends a cropped top with the number 23 in front.

What am I listening to pic.twitter.com/91k7Vr1IT5

— Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) October 21, 2022

Other photos were posted by Addison Ray’s fan accounts, such as AddisonUpdatez.

Addison Rae in Los Angeles | 2022 pic.twitter.com/PdosTiTt8p

— Updates by Addison Ray (@AddisonUpdatez) on October 19, 2022

Showing his admiration for the trendy style and pink hair, one fan said: “Everything she does is just iconic.”

Others called them “too cute” and others said they were “obsessed” with the latest fashion trend.

These cuts may be super popular among Addison’s followers right now, but it remains to be seen whether the style will continue after winter.