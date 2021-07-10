Addison Rae raises shining with selfies during training

Addison Rae showed her beautiful body after a training session raising sighs on social networks. The native of Louisiana, United States, Addison Rae, has established herself as a star of social networks thanks to her countless publications where she shows her beauty and charisma.

Addison Rae, who has become one of the most followed girls on Instagram with more than 38.5 million followers, does not miss an opportunity to ignite social networks, either with photos or with small videos like on Tik Tok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADDISON RAE (@addisonraee)

The young woman of just 20 years old does not go unnoticed on social networks, always showing her best face, but this time she raised her passions after performing her training routine.

Rae showed off her great and worked figure by uploading a selfie to Instagram after finishing her training routine with UFC gloves, also wearing a tight green sports outfit showing off her great figure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADDISON RAE (@addisonraee)

As it is already a custom, the publication of the young woman did not go unnoticed, reaching in just a few hours more than 2,400,000 likes and more than 6,400 comments in which the compliments were not long in coming for the beautiful young woman.

Addison Rae has been characterized by showing part of her daily life on her social networks and showing off her spectacular figure to the delight of her followers.