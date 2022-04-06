Adding these 3 altcoins to the grayscale funds and removing the other two altcoins!

Grayscale, a group of digital funds, has added Avalanche (AVAX) and Polkadot (DOT) to its $480 million Digital Big Equity Fund. In addition, the company announced that it has now removed SUSHI and SNX from its funds, while adding ATOM to the group, which also includes Ethereum.

Digital Big Capital

Shades of grey are in high demand among investors due to altcoins that they have added or removed from their funds. In January, the company added 25 altcoins to the list of investments and brought investors to these altcoins.

Digital Big Equity Fund Grayscale was launched in 2018 and is believed to have a net worth of $480 million. The company plans to attract more investors by including AVAX and DOT in its funds, which occupy the 10th and 11th places by market capitalization. AVAX and DOT participate in this fund, occupying approximately 3.3%.

Ex-Ethereum and DeFi

In addition, the company is adding Cosmos (ATOM) to its Ex-Ethereum fund. ATOM has a market capitalization of about $8 billion and ranks 22nd among cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. In addition to the already existing Digital Big Equity Fund, an Ex-Ethereum Fund was launched last month. With this investment, ATOM gets 5% of the place in the fund.

On the other hand, the company does not add new altcoins to its DeFi fund, removing both SushiSwap (SUSHI) and Synthetix (SNX) from its fund, as they do not meet market capitalization requirements. The market capitalization of SUSHI is $800 million, and the market capitalization of SNX is about $ 1.4 billion. DeFi Fund’s investments amount to about $8 million. After removing these two altcoins, altcoins such as UNI, Aave (AAVE), Curve (CRV), MakerDAO (MKR), Amp (AMP), Yearn Finance (YFI) and Compound (COMP) remain.