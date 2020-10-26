Adding new features for cyclists to Google Maps

According to the information given by Google, after the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, there was a serious increase in demands for bicycle routes on Google Maps. After the rise in demand reached almost 70 percent, Google announced features for cyclists for some major cities.

Google artificial intelligence offers new features using data provided by users and data provided by municipalities. In some cities, it will be possible to see the roads with bicycle lanes, streets and regions suitable for cycling with Google Maps. In short, some shortcuts will be offered to cyclists to make their job easier.

Another innovation offered in Google Maps is that it will provide step-by-step navigation information through bicycle rental points. This feature will work similar to public transit navigation support.

Integration between Google Maps and bike rental services in different cities will also be strengthened. In this way, it will be possible for users to take care of their bike rental while getting directions.



